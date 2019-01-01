WireGuard removed from Google Play Store, rectification in progress

Hi, After waiting several days for Google to review our app -- apparently the process is manual now and they're quite backed up -- I was delighted to learn this morning that the app was approved. Then, 20 minutes later, I received a letter saying that the entire app listing, not just the latest version, has been removed and delisted from the Play Store. They said it was because we're in violation of their "Payments Policy", presumably because we have a link inside the app that opens the user's web browser to wireguard.com/donations/. I appealed using their website appeal form. Thirty minutes later (was this automated, unlike the manual app review process?), I received a rejection of the appeal. I immediately made this commit -- f0bab44b -- and uploaded a new version. We're now waiting for a new, presumably manual, review of the app. Until then, it is entirely unavailable on the Play Store. Sorry for the inconvenience. I'm sure many users are just as annoyed as I am. In the interim, luckily F-Droid has our app. I'll send an update once we're reinstated on the Play Store. Regards, Jason