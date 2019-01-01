WireGuard removed from Google Play Store, rectification in progress
Jason A. Donenfeld
Jason at zx2c4.com
Wed Oct 16 10:48:21 CEST 2019
Hi,
After waiting several days for Google to review our app -- apparently
the process is manual now and they're quite backed up -- I was
delighted to learn this morning that the app was approved. Then, 20
minutes later, I received a letter saying that the entire app listing,
not just the latest version, has been removed and delisted from the
Play Store.
They said it was because we're in violation of their "Payments
Policy", presumably because we have a link inside the app that opens
the user's web browser to wireguard.com/donations/. I appealed using
their website appeal form. Thirty minutes later (was this automated,
unlike the manual app review process?), I received a rejection of the
appeal.
I immediately made this commit -- f0bab44b -- and uploaded a new
version. We're now waiting for a new, presumably manual, review of the
app. Until then, it is entirely unavailable on the Play Store.
Sorry for the inconvenience. I'm sure many users are just as annoyed
as I am. In the interim, luckily F-Droid has our app.
I'll send an update once we're reinstated on the Play Store.
Regards,
Jason
